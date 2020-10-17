Oyediran: Alao-Akala condoles with Awolowo, Oyediran, Tribune families

Former governor of Oyo State and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has commiserated with the Obafemi Awolowo family and management and staff of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc over the demise of their matriarch and chairman, Rev. Mrs Tola Oyediran.

Chief Alao-Akala in his condolence message, described Mrs Oyediran as a loving and kindhearted woman who meant well for the people around her and anybody that came across her.

Alao-Akala also commended the deceased for holding forte and sustaining the legacies of the sage, Chief Awolowo especially the Tribune titles while she was alive.

He prayed for the Awolowo and Oyediran families for the loss of their loved one while also urging the husband, Professor Kayode Oyediran and children to take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life.

“May the soul of Mama Ibadan rest in peace and may God Almighty console and take care of the family she left behind. Amen”, Alao-Akala said in the statement.

