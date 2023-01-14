God tells me things: Oyedepo sends stern warning to Nigerians ahead February 25 poll

“Did you see pepper or not in the last 8 years? You know pepper is in grades, different levels of pepper”

Founder and president of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has warned Nigerians to avoid making the mistakes of the past ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He gave the warning during the 21 Days of prayer and fasting of the church, which was monitored by Tribune Online.

According to him, it shows that Nigerians have a very short memory if can’t learn from the past up until now.

He said some (Nigerians) were talking chaff in those days when he was talking to them about how the government (APC) we are voting into power is going to torment their life.

“Being in church doesn’t make you a prophet. God tells me things, details about this nation, and I know something is happening right now, but when it’s time, I’ll talk to you.

“Those that said, ‘What do you mean?’ the other time, they’re breathing hard now, some are dead.” Just be in love, that’s all.

“You’ll become dead to what they’re saying, you’re just open only to what God is saying. Did you see pepper or not in the last 8 years? You know pepper is in grades, different levels of pepper. Nigerians, (have) short memory, very short memory.

“If you can’t learn from the past up until now, I don’t know what you want to learn.

“They made all balloon promises, nothing came to pass, not one. You wrote them down, newspaper wrote them down, you can’t see anything there. They’re saying, ‘come again, come again, fools come’,” he said.





The outspoken cleric further added; “the devil will not have his way again in Nigeria for the sake of the destiny of innocent people”.