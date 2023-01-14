The Catholic Bishop Enugu diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, had on June 3, 2022, banned Fr Mbaka, from commenting on partisan politics

Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership — Father Mbaka

Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka on his return said Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership.

The outspoken cleric made the submission during his first sermon at the church’s prayer ground on Friday.

“Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership,” he said.

Upon his return, Father Mbaka also declared 2023 as the year of favour while praying that the congregants would not labour in vain.

Tribune Online had reported that the fiery Catholic priest was transferred out of Adoration ministry after months of suspension.

The Catholic Bishop Enugu diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, had on June 3, 2022, banned Fr Mbaka, from commenting on partisan politics.

Shortly after the initial ban was lifted, Mbaka violated the political neutrality and went into verbal attack on Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, describing him as a “stingy man”.

Following outrage and condemnation that trailed the attack on the Labour Party flag-bearer, the Bishop issued a pastoral injunction on attendance to Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu and enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice.

However, last week, hundreds of Mbaka’s followers trooped out on the road to welcome his return to Adoration.