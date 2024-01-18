Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, and the people of the state over Tuesday’s massive explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Governor also commiserated with families of victims of the explosion and those whose properties were damaged.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, also commended Governor Makinde for the swift manner in which he responded to the incidents.

He urged law enforcement agencies in the state to get to the root of the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

The statement read, “The Government and people of Ekiti State commiserate with the people of Oyo State, especially victims of the explosion.

“It is regrettable that while the government is busy making concerted efforts to ensure progress and development, some individuals, through their nefarious activities, have wreaked havoc and caused pain for fellow citizens.”

The Governor urged Governor Makinde not to be discouraged or distracted by the development.