Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has inaugurated a 13-member Board of Trustees of Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation to serve as the guiding force in the state’s bid to showcase her artistic heritage and position the state eminently on the global stage.

The foundation would also drive the state’s initiative for a modern museum where the works of the world-renowned carver, the late Olowe of Ise, would be housed to promote tourism.

Prominent names on the board include Engr Yemisi Shyllon, proprietor of Shyllon Museum, the biggest private museum in Africa; Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye of Nike Arts Gallery; Renowned Artist and Curator, Prince Tunde Odunlade; Ms Abiola Adelana; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi and Senator Babafemi Ojudu who is chairman of the BOT.

Others are former Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Emeritus Prof Lawrence Kolawole; State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akintunde Oyebode; Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre; Mr Ologbon Olowe, Dr Mike Adeoye and Architect Olayinka.

The works of the late Olowe of Ise who died in 1934 dot several major museums in America and European countries.

Governor Oyebanji while inaugurating the 13-member Board of Trustees at the EXCO Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti, said the establishment of the Olowe Arts Foundation was not just an act of preservation of cultural heritage, but a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the heritage, celebrating artistic contribution and presenting an enduring legacy for future generations.

Recall that the Governor had last December announced plans by his administration to build a world-class museum in Ise Ekiti, in his effort to preserve the legacies of the internationally renowned carver, popularly called Olowe of Ise Ekiti and to house his works which dot major museums in America and European countries.

The Governor maintained that the Olowe of Ise Museum under the stewardship of the foundation would serve as a testament to the remarkable craftsmanship artistry and cultural significance of the world-renowned carver and a true custodian of Yoruba artistic excellent and honouring the unparalleled legacy of Nigerian and the world most distinguished artist, Olowe of Ise.

Governor Oyebanji explained that Olowe’s carvings were testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic excellence of the state and the Country, hence the importance of ensuring his contribution to nation-building was properly acknowledged and celebrated.

Expressing his confidence in the competence, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the Trustees, the Governor said their foresight and passion for cultural heritage will start the foundation towards sustaining success and global recognition.

He said, “The Olowe of Ise Museum under the stewardship of the foundation is poised to serve as a testament to the remarkable craftsmanship of history and cultural significance of the world-renowned carver, a true custodian of Yoruba artistic excellence. Olowe of Ise’s mastered pieces reflect the depth of our cultural heritage, the finesse of Yoruba art, and the ingenuity of our ancestors.

“The establishment of the museum is not simply an act of preservation, it is a steadfast commitment to safeguarding our heritage, celebrating artistic contributions and presenting a legacy of future generations. With the inauguration of the board of trustees, we are laying a foundation for this noble endeavour and calling upon you to serve as the guiding force in upholding the mission and vision of the Olowe of Ise Art Foundation.”

Responding on behalf of members of the trustees, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Babafemi Ojudu said the BOT would work assiduously to ensure that Olowe’s Museum is successful and become a conduit of cultural exchange with global communities.

While thanking the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the good people of Ekiti State, Senator Ojudu said members of the board would embrace roles with dedication and sense of responsibility by fostering an environment of collaboration, innovation, and diversity to ensure that the museum becomes a center of artistic dialogue and cultural enrichment.

