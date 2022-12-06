Owo massacre: Speak up, prosecute arrested suspects, Catholic bishop tells CDS

THE Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye, has called on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to commence the prosecution of the suspects nabbed in connection with the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo, Ondo State.

On June 5, 2022, gunmen stormed the Catholic church and killed no fewer than 40 worshippers which generated national and global outcry and condemnation.

The CDS had in August, two months after the incident addressed newsmen in Abuja where he revealed that some suspects were arrested in relation with the church attack and promised to update the public on development as regards the case.

However, Bishop Ajakaye in a statement made to Nigerian Tribune on Monday in Ado-Ekiti noted that the silence of the Federal Government and the security agencies on the Owo attack is unacceptable, adding that the church and the families of the departed souls are waiting for the outcome of the investigations.

Ajakaye said, “As usual, the Buhari-led government commiserated with the people concerned. Typical of the administration’s trademark, it vowed to be on top of the situation and fish out the culprits.

“Our wish is for the government to always be on top of the action, not merely on top of the situation. Today (Monday) December 5, 2022, is the sixth month of the evil attack, the dead have been buried, and their people and other well-wishers are still in sorrowful moods. Many of the injured are equally traumatised.

“Over three months ago. General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, addressed a world press and told the world that there had been arrests made concerning the Pentecost Sunday attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo Ondo State, Nigeria.

“A voice is heard in Ramah, lamenting and weeping bitterly: it is Rachel weeping for her children, refusing to be comforted because they are no more.” (Matthew 2:18) General Irabor, Nigeria is still waiting…

“More than ever, the people who have been in custody since the General’s public statement to Nigerians and the world that they had been arrested need to be prosecuted NOW. Not only that, General Irabor needs to give the update of the present situation on Owo massacre.”

