Bauchi governor hails FG’s national animal identification, traceability system

Agriculture
By Nurudeen Alimi
Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has commended the Federal Govrernment for the launch of National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) capable of reducing farmers/herders clashes.

The governor made the commendation during the Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN) and Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) joint annual meeting held at Zaranda International Hotel, Bauchi, Bauchi State Recently.

The National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) is a comprehensive animal information management system that will utilise forgery-proof ear tags and cattle passports combined with digital technology to identify and track livestock across Nigeria.

Mohammed, noted that:”The government’s commitment to the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) is laudable. This highlights its strong desire to develop the country’s livestock sector.

“Therefore it is imperative that all stakeholders work together to ensure that the benefits of the programme are realised. We must commend the continued effort of ASAN and NIAS in taking steps to promote improved practices in animal husbandry as highlighted during the joint annual meeting.

“As key stakeholders, we enjoin ASAN to drive advocacy among animal producers especially the pastoralists on the benefits of the NAITS.”

