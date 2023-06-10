Former Kano State Governor and Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed assault threats made by Ex-governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Shortly after Ganduje visited President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday evening, the ex-governor while addressing State House correspondents stated that he would have slapped Kwankwaso had they met at Aso Rock, Abuja.

Ganduje’s statement is coming following the recent demolition of several buildings in Kano State by the Abba Yusuf-led administration, a move he accused his predecessor, Kwankwaso, of masterminding.

Addressing the assault threat, Kwankwaso said Ganduje would never dare make such an attempt, adding that the former governor is his ‘boy’ politically.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso said;

“I heard that he [Ganduje] said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet.”

Kwankwaso also disclosed plans to work with President Bola Tinubu, adding that Tinubu already offered him an appointment but they were yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

“We have discussed collaboration, however, a definitive decision is pending. After the inauguration of the National Assembly, we will determine the best course of action,” he said.

Kwankwaso also stressed he does not plan on defecting from the NNPP.

Addressing the demolition in Kano, Kwankwaso said the president was briefed and a mutual understanding was reached.

“Tinubu initiated the conversation, after which I provided a comprehensive explanation, to which Tinubu expressed surprise upon discovering that the information relayed to him was false,” he said.





“During our discussion, he (Tinubu) seemed astonished and was speechless at the information conveyed to him.

“We unequivocally prohibit any governor, irrespective of who they are, including Ganduje or Abba, from constructing on sites designated for mosques, schools, or other similar purposes. We will inform them that it is unacceptable,” Kwankwaso said.