Petra Akiti Oyegbule the immediate past Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on Government at all levels to invest massively in developing Nigeria’s culture to correct the value system in our society.

Oyegbule who described culture as unique in the African setting made the call during the celebration of the 2023 Ovia Osese festival held in Ogori Magongo Local Government of Kogi State.

According to her, the Ovia Osese festival is well structured stressing that, Government at all levels should be interested in the festival to give it more colour by exporting it as part of the Country’s heritage.

“We are Nigerians. Nigeria is very beautiful because of the people that make it up, and the people are the culture. We are proud of our culture which is why it is important for the Government to always encourage the people in preserving our cultural heritage.

“A lot of things will be beneficial if government invest in our culture, especially like what we are celebrating here in Ogori. It will boost our internally generated revenue, and shoot Ogori, Kogi State and Nigeria to the international scene.

“We are very rich in culture, so it is very expedient for us to let the whole world know that Ogori people are not just known for their intellectual process both home and abroad, but also have their reach cultural heritage which can be marketed across the globe”.

Related News No Content Available

On the way to correcting the importation of foreign culture in our society, she said Nigeria should promote what they have and respect it.

She opined further that, parents must go back to the drawing board to inculcate cultures that are good to ensure the proper upbringing of their children.

Oyegbule, however, called for more publicity for the Ovia Osese festival to gain international recognition.

“It is what you package and sell to the world that the world is interested in buying. In today’s world where there are too many competitive products, events and issues for people to focus their attention on, we just need to do a little bit more to attract this” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…