The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that no fewer than 3 million girls across the country have so far benefited from the World Bank’s $500 million loan to Nigeria, under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.

Minister of State for Education, Honourable Yusuf Sununu, made this known at a programme marking 2023 International Day for the Girl Child celebration on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the AGILE project has brought about substantial increase in enrolment of girls and retention in schools across the country.

He further disclosed that while more than 90,298 girls have received financial incentives (scholarships) to help them stay in school, about 199,921 girls have received scholarships in the first 7 implementing states.

He, however, said it was regrettable that girl-child in Nigeria is confronted with many challenges that girls have faced throughout history, including discrimination, violence, limited access to education, and healthcare, and unequal opportunities which have marred their path.

Sununu said the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was aware of some of these challenges and has taken steps to address them, while also

acknowledging that girls in Nigeria have continually displayed resilience, determination and the capacity to overcome adversity.

The Minister cited example of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as one of the reasons why attention should always be paid to education of the girl-child, saying her appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization was a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to global economic development.

He added that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a world-renowned author, whose novels have brought global attention to African literature, gender equality, and social justice issues, Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, are a few role models doing the country proud.

Sununu said: “In the Nigerian context, our government has undertaken significant policy initiatives aimed at addressing the specific challenges faced by the Nigerian girl child.

“One noteworthy achievement is the substantial increase in girl enrolment and retention in schools with initiatives like the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) which has reached millions of girls across the country, providing them with education and life skills.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is expanding the frontiers of girls education with many more state signing on to participate in the AGILE Project.

“This is anchored on the appreciable achievements of the AGILE project which is being supported by a World Bank $500 million loan and its achievements include reaching over 3 million beneficiaries across 7 states, initiating skills and digital literacy training for 6,000 girls, 90,298 girls have received financial incentives (scholarships) to help them stay in school, and 199,921 girls have received scholarships in the first 7 implementing states,” he said.

He commended the United Nations General Assembly for endorsing and declaring the 11th of October as the International Day of the Girl Child, noting this recognition shines a spotlight on the unique challenges faced by girls and emphasizes the importance of ensuring their rights and well-being.

The Minister said AGILE along with other projects including the Safe School Initiative, were a testament to the commitment of the federal government towards ensuring that every girl child in Nigeria has the opportunity to fulfill her potential, receive quality education, and lead a healthy life.

“We believe that investing in our girls is not just a matter of social justice but also a strategic imperative for our nation’s progress and development,” he stated.

