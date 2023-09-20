Over 350 teachers from Edo and Delta States participated on Wednesday in the 4th edition of the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), organised by Seplat Energy.

The training aimed to equip teachers with modern learning methods aligned with creative thinking for the advancement of education in the two host states.

Speaking at the flag-off of the STEP empowerment programme held at Homeville Hotels, Etete, Benin City, Seplat Director of External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe, highlighted that this initiative was part of Seplat Energy’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to its host communities.

Afe explained that the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programme by the energy company was designed to enhance the self-awareness and knowledge of teachers.

“Beyond that, we want to re-orient our teachers; STEAM promotes creativity. We can teach Science to students creatively,” she added.

“Teacher’s leadership is the process where our teachers collaborate with others to improve teaching and impact teachers.”

Afe disclosed that the programme began about four years ago and is being executed in Edo and Delta States. She emphasised that Seplat Energy’s CSR is focused on improving host communities by addressing economic and social challenges and aligning with SDG goals.

They have identified five key areas: health, education, youth empowerment, access to energy, and safe motherhood programmes.

“We are enhancing the education ecosystem with a focus on teachers, infrastructure, and students. All these are embedded in the STEP Programme for teachers as well as the STEAM project,” she said.

According to her, every year, about 350 teachers are selected for the empowerment programme through the Ministry of Education in Edo and Delta States.

The initiative is designed to train secondary school teachers in critical thinking and improve their competence to teach students through STEAM methodology.





The Representative of the Managing Director, NNPC E&P Limited, Mr. Levi Owunari, mentioned that the programme was done in partnership with Seplat Energy to roll out the STEP in the company’s host communities. Owunari noted that the initiative was designed to provide and build the capacity of teachers within the NNPCL and Seplat operational communities.

Also speaking, the Delta Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, commended the efforts of NEPL and SEPIA. For several years, they have upheld their CSR in the Education sector in Edo and Delta States. Ezewu, represented by Mrs Winifred Ighavbota, Director of Schools in Delta, stated: “There is no doubt that your teachers’ empowerment project has contributed immensely to enhancing and sustaining the quality of Education in the state.”

Mrs. Ero Ugiagbe, the Permanent Secretary of the Edo Ministry of Education, represented the Commissioner, Dr. Joan Oviawe, and also commended Seplat for the empowerment programme.

Two participants who spoke at the event expressed their enthusiasm for the training. An elated Atsenuwa Beauty, one of the beneficiaries, said, “As I am here, I am better than when I came,” while another beneficiary, Awarita Precious, said, “As I speak to you now, Seplat runs in my veins.”

