NO fewer than 3,000 people have benefited from this year’s Ijebu Boys Association Free Medical and Food Provision Outreach held at the De-Millennium Hall, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Secretariat between June 6 and 9.

The programme was attended by notable guests, including the Olorogun and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Dr. Sunny Kuku; the traditional ruler of Ososaland and vice chairman of Eko Hospital, Oba Adetoye Alatishe Gbegande; former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Professor Bankole Okuwa; Managing Director of PetroOrganico Nigeria Limited, Chief Kunle Ogunade, among other dignatries.

President of the association, Mr. Olagbuyi Oduniyi expressed gratitude to God for enabling the association to carry out the project smoothly in spite of the challenging economic conditions in the country.

“We are grateful to God for His benevolence and mercy, enabling our association to continuously deliver on this huge task. The joy we bring to the vulnerable in our society is our pride. We all know that government alone cannot do it, so I implore other organisations to help the needy,” he said.

Oduniyi further said that the association is a non-profit and non-political association, adding that the programme was the fifth in the series and was sponsored by members of the association.

He said that during COVID-19, the association could not organise the programme but was able to distribute food to elderly residents in Ijebuland.

“I want to thank our guests and members who came from overseas for the programme and all our donors, among others, including the chairman, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area for providing enabling environment for the event,” Oduniyi said.

Appreciating members of the association’s efforts, Dr. Kuku encouraged other associations to emulate the Ijebu Boys.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Ososa land, Oba Gbegande encouraged members of the association to continue with the philanthropic effort.

Professor Okuwa praised the Ijebu Boys as shining examples of modern philanthropy, giving with compassion without political motives.

Dr. Kuku, along with other guests, presented a wheelchair to Madam Tinuola Adebanjo, a 58-year-old paralytic patient from Ijebu-Igbo.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that all patients took various medical tests, including vital sign checks, urinary analysis, blood and sugar level tests, HIV and Tuberculosis examinations before being treated by over 20 certified medical doctors.

It was learnt that various registered beneficiaries with age range between 57 and 90 years who came from different communities such as Ijebu-Ife, Sagamu, Ijebu-Igbo, Ago-Iwoye, Abeokuta, Iken-Ogbo, Isiwo, Epe, Ososa and Ijebu Ode, received wheelchairs, walking sticks, digital blood pressure apparatus, drugs, eyeglasses and foodstuff.

The association’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Omoba Adetola Odusote, emphasised the group’s commitment to the development of Ijebuland and the welfare of its people.

ALSO READ: Southwest Govs adopt “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as Yoruba anthem