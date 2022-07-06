Over 3 million Nigerians studying in Europe, says ANSE President

THE Association of Nigerians Students in Europe (ANSE), an umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying in European countries and Turkey in extension has secured scholarship slots for about one hundred and eleven Nigerian students for them to study in Turkey.

ANSE president, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He disclosed that Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of international students studying in Europe, amounting to over 3 million in number obviously because unstable academic calendar in Nigeria as a result of incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said the scholarship will cover 3 persons in each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for students to study in Turkey.

Muhammad said, “After due consultations, I would like to announce that ANSE under my leadership, will begin by offering 3 scholarships each to the 36 States of Nigeria including the FCT for students to study in Turkey.

“These scholarships will be channelled through various ministries of Education and Scholarship Boards.

“A few slots will also be offered to various stakeholders, and there will be more to come. We wish to also inform Nigerians wishing to study abroad that we will come up with a program where they can apply and get these scholarships directly from us.”

He noted that ANSE has for many years intervened in student affairs both at home and abroad by providing technical and financial support to students, and has over the years secured thousands of scholarship opportunities via various partner institutions who have been supporting the organization.

“The generosity we enjoy from various organizations in Europe and beyond, including the United Nations is enormous.

“Nigerians students in Europe have been a major force in European Universities and have made their mark among the most brilliant alumni of various European institutions.

“There’s no doubt that Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of international students studying in Europe, amounting to over 3 million in number. As such, we intend to ensure that these very important populations are being taken care of, to realize the full potential, in order to serve as indispensable assets for humanity,” he added.

