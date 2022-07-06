Rivers REC, Obo Effanga bows out, receives outstanding service award

Rivers Resident Electoral Commissioner for Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Obo Effanga, Wednesday bowed out as the Rivers Resident Electoral Commissioner after five years of service to the commission.

And for his service in the state, he received an award of outstanding service from the INEC, Rivers State. Speaking at a sent forth ceremony organised for him, he urged staff of the Commission to focus on the rules of the Commission while serving at the commission.

He also charged them to emulate the virtues of humility, sense of purpose, and focus on their course of duties to enable them to succeed in their jobs.

Effanga urged them not to be distracted by actions or words that come their way in the course of their service.

He added that his tenure was successful because he learnt from everyone in the state while doing his job noting that people who would not stick to the rules of the Commission during elections suffered from it.

He also urged politicians and voters to follow the rules of the Commission during the election.

According to the out-going REC; “We made the point that one cannot benefit from wrongdoing so if you bring violence into a process, we will stop it because the most important thing that matters to us is human life. You cannot endanger lives and think that the process will run its course.

“I think that people have learned that the only way to win an election is to talk to voters to vote for you and let your vote be counted,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Commission for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

He said that he was satisfied that he was given a chance to serve the nation, though there were difficult times he pulled through because he decided to serve.

“I have been committed to the Nigerian process all through my life in governance, even before I was appointed by INEC as a result of my past work in engaging the government at different levels, trying to ensure good governance.

“Following through with the election, questioning processes, making suggestions for improvement and I think this gave me the opportunity to be identified and invited to serve in INEC.”

“I have been doing electoral work for a long time, so whether am in INEC or not I will still be interested in the electoral process and if the opportunity is within INEC and am given the chance, I will take it, if its outside INEC and am called to serve and strengthen the electoral process, I will still do that,” he stated.

In his address Richter Alabraba, the Administrative Secretary of the Commission said that the staff of the Commission would remain focused on their jobs.

Alabraba urged him to keep on with humility nature, focus, resilience,gender-friendly, and his teaching nature.





