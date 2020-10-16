Outgoing corps members showed selflessness during COVID-19 — Oyo NYSC coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, has described the set of outgoing corps members as one of the most patriotic the scheme has ever witnessed.

She made this statement during the passing out parade of the 2019 Batch C, Stream 1, corps members on Thursday, October 15, at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the state coordinator, the outgoing corps members were able to make a difference when COVID-19 struck by constructing an automated hand washing machine as well as making and donating face masks, liquid washing soaps and hand sanitisers to the public.

“They have shown that truly, they are patriotic and they can be trusted and dependent any time and in any situation as they have shown when they rose up to the challenges COVID-19 created,” she said.

Ogbuogebe who congratulated the 5,752 outgoing Oyo NYSC corps members urged them to utilise all they have been taught during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, noting that it would create a means of livelihood for them as well as enable them to become job creators.

Additionally, the state coordinator advised them to uphold all the good traits the NYSC scheme has imbibed in them during the course of their service year, stating “You are the future of Nigeria and have all you need to succeed.”

Also, present at the passing out ceremony and full of praises to the corps members, Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, who commended the corps members for giving their quota towards nation-building.

He said, “This batch of corps members are one we can describe as zealous and dedicated. They are problem solvers and have shown us how they handled the pandemic outbreak and pulled off several measures to tackle the virus on their own.

“They possess laudable character and if they continue with this trait, we would deliver the Nigeria of our dreams,” he noted.

Speaking to Tribune Online, Sumisola Adeniji, an outgoing corps member, noted that the scheme has helped her acquire a lot.

“NYSC is not a scam like some people say, from the three-week orientation in camp to my Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) to SAED, I can say I learnt a lot.

“I will advise intending corps members and currently serving corps members not to waste their one year service but utilise the opportunity and give their best towards the development of our country,” she added.