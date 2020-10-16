NCAA grants license to 7-Star Global to float new airline 

The first private and independent aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company in West and Central Africa, 7 Star Global Hangar, based at the Murtala Muhammed Airport has received its Airline Transport License (ATL) from the Federal Government to float its airline new airline, 7Star Global Airline.

Speaking to the media at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport, the Managing Director of 7Star Global, Isaac Balami, a one-time President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) explained that they were out with a vision of becoming a truly world-class airline to redefining aviation globally.

Balami said 7star will passionately deliver world-class service and safety standards, enthusiastically meeting its customer’s satisfaction at all times with the operation of both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft

Balami while speaking on behalf of the board and management said: “the Airline is established to bring perfection into the aviation industry as we target zero incident and zero accident. We understand there is no parking space in the air, therefore safety is our watchword.

“We aspire to be the safest airline in the world with excellent service delivery. We will also continually promote teamwork, culture and dignity within our diverse workforce.”

Stressing that 7 Star Global Airline was focused on quality service delivery tailored towards customers’ satisfaction, Balami declared: “We have our strategy and will continue to strengthen it to eventually become the best aviation service provider globally. Our goal is to be the best in exceptional service delivery at all times”

“7Star Global Airline is the new baby that was birthed amidst the travails of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am proud to declare that 7Star global airline will be operating 5 helicopters and 10 E-145 jets. All Five (5) helicopters are already in Nigeria, and will be taking an initial delivery of Three (4) E-145 jets in a few weeks”

The 7Star airline MD explained that the operations of the airline will be boosted with the existence of a sister company 7Star Hangar fully equipped to do aircraft line and heavy maintenance, including aircraft wheels and brakes, upholstery and general fixed-base operation (FBO) services.

7star Global Airline, a hybrid of the top 5 airlines in the world will no doubt bring a new experience into the Nigerian aviation sector.

The 7Star Global Hangar, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) arm of the company is situated at MM2 domestic wing with ample apron space to accommodate 15 aircraft

