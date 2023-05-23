The Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA), has debunked a now deleted post made by a radio station on its social media handle promoting its former standard healthcare plan of N8, 000, stating that its yearly standard plus plan is N13,500.

While reiterating its commitment to the healthiness of its enrollees, the agency, through its Executive Secretary, Dr. Sola Akande, stated that it will not relent in its efforts at ensuring affordable and accessible health services to the public.

Dr Akande said the agency appreciates the cordiality it has enjoyed with the media, urging them to uphold the tenets of journalism in the execution of their duties.

He noted that the radio station, without confirming from OYSHIA, promoted one of its old adverts in collaboration with the United Nations International Emergency Fund (UNICEF) about five years ago at the inception of the scheme.

“While the agency appreciates the media for its collaborations on giving our activities wider coverage, we implore journalists and media houses to uphold the ethics and tenets of the profession by confirming information from the right source, before publishing. This will avert pushing misleading content to the general public.

“We hereby state unequivocally, that the former plan ceased to be in existence as the N8,000 naira Standard Plan has been replaced with N13,500 Standard plus plan,” Akande said.

The OYSHIA boss added that, “the agency is still committed to provide accessible and affordable health care services which will engender universal health coverage for all residents of Oyo State.”

