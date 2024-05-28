The ruling house of Olufayo Afin Oro of the ancient Oro kingdom in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara state has declared that the royal stool of the traditional ruler in the area is not for sale to the highest bidder.

In a statement by the head of the Olufayo Ruling house of Aafin Oro, Chief M. Tejumola Abikoye Titiloye, who is also the head of Olufayo/Oluode Compound, Iludun-Oro, Kwara state, the people said that history is sacrosanct and should not be bent to suit anyone.

“History is sacrosanct and cannot be amended in order to suit the interest of any person or group of persons in an attempt to murder destiny or aid character assassination of an innocent soul,” the statement said.

It is recalled that a group of persons in the state had said in a publication that the Olufayo ruling house had disclaimed Prince Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye in the obaship matters.

However, the ruling house said that Prince Oyatoye is a bonafide member of the royal family and entitled to contest for the royal stool.

“Olufayo Afin Oro Ruling House hereby affirms that Prince Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye is a bonafide member of our family and we wish to state that he is eminently qualified and entitled to the throne of Oro Kingdom.”

“The position of Obaship is NOT FOR SALE and NON-NEGOTIABLE rather, it is only Almighty God that makes Kings. Therefore, by this statement, we urge the general public to disregard a social media publication sponsored by some unscrupulous elements who are out to distort the history of our great family.

“We declare the said publication as frivolous, self-serving, unwarranted, condemnable and uncharitable to the good people of Oro Kingdom and humanity in general.

“We also urge the author(s)/sponsor(s) of the said publication to desist from such dastard act in the interest of peace and progress of our great community.

“Failure to adhere is tantamount to dearing the unforeseen consequential repercussions as appropriate legal action shall be taken on culprits as well as media platforms aiding and abetting such criminal act of defamation of character.”