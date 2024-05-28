No fewer than 100 young women and girls drawn from the Angwan-Jukun community, Makurdi, Benue State capital were gifted two sanitary pads each by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF.

The organization also gave a lecture to young girls on menstrual health and the benefits associated with it.

The occasion was organized by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF to commemorate this year’s Menstrual Health Day.

The AHF Head of Advocacy and Marketing, Steve Aborisade said that the vulnerability of the community young girls to early pregnancy and teenage prostitution informed the decision of AHF to hold the Menstrual Health Day in the area to create awareness as well as give comprehensive sexuality education.

Aborisade promised that AHF would establish a pad bank in the community as a way of helping young girls to have access to free pads whenever they experience sudden menstrual cycles.

“We are planning to work with other partners to deposit pads at a bank in the event of sudden wet by the young girls,” Aborisade said.

ALSO READ: Economic hardship: ‘We now buy sanitary pads on credit’, Ibadan schoolgirls lament

A member of the State Assembly, Peter Uche who also the chairman committee on SDGs and NGOs in the house admonished the young women on the need to have menstrual health.

The lawmaker who applauded AHF for initiating the program urged the organization to extend it to other communities in the state.

He also promised to partner with AHF in the area of policy-making so as to encourage the executive arm of government on the need to provide good and separate toilets for female children in schools across the state with good water.

Some of the beneficiaries; Catherine Sunday and Inyang Instabel, appreciated AHF for educating them on menstrual health and the benefits associated with it.

They called on the state government to partner with the organization to be able to reach out to other communities in the state.