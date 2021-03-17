Our plight in Ogbomoso South

POLITICAL abracadabra has given undue advantage to some people to the extent that all the developmental projects and appointments are cornered by the Freemasonry and concentrated in Ogbomoso North. Successive administrations both at the federal and state levels have failed to correct the mistakes made by the colonial masters. Their actions have been reeking of injustice. They have sidelined Ogbomoso South in the distribution of infrastructure.

And historically, Ijeru/Oje is a town on its own with Onpetu as its monarch. It is conurbation that now makes the boundaries look like a conjoined twin. Onpetu is unarguably the only Oba that brought heirloom, a royal crown from Ile Ife, the source of Yoruba. His exploits in securing Yoruba land from the rampaging Fulani Invaders led to many of his people becoming natives of other towns.

A brave dog deserves a fat bone. However, if we open a quarrel between the past and the present, we shall discover that we have lost the future. We enjoin governments at all levels to let equity rule their world when locating projects and granting political appointments.

Some years ago, it was widely rumoured that the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) community station was going to be established in Ogbomoso South. In fact people had been congratulating the Onpetu only for the site to be shifted overnight to Ogbomoso North without any cogent reason for it. So many other projects by successive administration followed this line. Governments at all levels should let equity prevail in the distribution of infrastructures.

Adelani Olawuyi,

Ogbomoso

