The management of Sims Nigeria Limited has said its newly signed deal with TCL Electronics, would go a long way in creating more jobs for Nigerians, make quality electronics available at affordable prices, while also boosting the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership deal between the two companies, the Executive Director Corporate Services of Sims Nigeria Limited, Mr. Fab Uzor, described the collaboration as reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing its customers with quality products and innovative solutions.

He added that the partnership would enable the company showcase TCL’s huge variety of products in Nigeria, making them available for consumers in that market segment.

“The collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best-in-class products and innovative solutions,” he added.

“With a wide range of high-quality products and a dedication to innovation, Sims Nigeria Limited has established itself as a market leader in Nigeria,” he stated.

The Country Manager for TCL in Nigeria, Mr Alec Zhang said, as a brand at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the consumer electronics industry, having a strategic partnership with Sims would accelerate the adoption of its products and drive the growth of the company in the nation’s market.

“It is a significant milestone for us, we look forward to delivering high quality products and after sales support service to consumers across Nigeria,” he added.

He expressed the company’s confidence in Sims to effectively make available TCL products across the country, and provide quality after sales services to its teeming consumers.

