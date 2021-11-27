Our opposition to direct primary not to fight NASS members ― APC governors

The chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has said that the controversy surrounding the amendment to the Electoral Act to accommodate direct primary for all parties didn’t connote that the governors were out to fight the National Assembly members.

Bagudu described the divergent views exhibited by the governors and federal lawmakers on the matter as democracy in action and not division or fight between the states’ chief executives and federal parliamentarians.

Also, the governor of Sokoto State and Vice Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors forum, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has canvassed for unity among diverse Nigerians for radical development, saying the development of any nation does not recognise parties, ethnicities, and religions.

Governors Bagudu and Tambuwal accompanied by their counterpart from Jigawa State, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, at various locations in Ekiti, on Friday, while commissioning road projects initiated by Governor Kayode Fayemi to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

The roads are the Ijan-Igbemo-Ilupeju, Aramoko-Erinjiyan, and Oye-Ayede-Isan-Otun roads.

Speaking about development and party politics, Bagudu said, “We are very proud of the achievements of Governor Fayemi in Ekiti. He has initiated quality projects that can stand the test of time for his people and this is a hallmark of a good leader.

He said, “I had also spoken about the issue of direct primary severally. The divergent opinion we had was democracy in action.The governors and the people had shown their concerns and that was what we did.

“We are not fighting the national assembly or anybody over direct primary, we were just making our views and concerns known on the matter.”

Tambuwal, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, had while commissioning the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road, averred that Nigerians should associate freely with one another regardless of political inclinations, religion, and ethnicity.

According to him, “The fact that good governance knows no political party makes me come down from Sokoto State to celebrate with my brother, Governor Fayemi to commission this road.

“You can see how we relate with each other and ourselves, it is about our people. Road infrastructure has value addition in the lives of our people, this is a good road project.

“Governor Fayemi even said it was constructed by a local contractor, this is good because we have to build the local contractors even when we patronise the multinationals.

“This road is important for the growth of agriculture, tourism, commerce, and transport. We also know the value of Ikogosi warm spring in the tourism development of this country. This road will make it easy for us to access tourism for people all over the globe, this is nothing but good governance.

“The fact that Governor Fayemi is providing good leadership has made other 35 governors under NGF have confidence in his leadership and personality.”

In his submission, Fayemi, said the commissioning of the road projects were part of the fulfilment of his electioneering campaigns in 2018 to the people of Ekiti State that he would make road Infrastructure a priority.

He said his relationship with Governor Tambuwal should be a lesson to other Nigerians that leadership should be about the development of a country and its people and not about politicking alone.

