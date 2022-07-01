Popular actress Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi have debunked news doing the rounds that their marriage was heading for the rocks.
There were reports that the duo are currently having a tough time trying to make their marriage work and save the union after the break-up of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage break up.
Kola was said to have confided in a friend that he was tired of the union because his wife, Toyin was no longer sleeping at home and does not attend Sunday services with her husband and their son.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
- Our marriage is fine, Toyin, Kola Ajeyemi debunk break-up rumour
- Our marriage is fine, Toyin, Kola Ajeyemi debunk break-up rumour
In a statement released on Friday by Abraham’s management, the couple claimed there was no iota of truth in the stories making the rounds as they both confirmed that their marriage is fine.
The statement read in part: “We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi. Often time, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk less of fire. This story is not true. Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for jobs. Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria.”