Our graduates will always add value – Provost College of Education, Ila Orangun

The new provost of the College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, Professor Jimoh Atanda Afolabi, has expressed his readiness to put the name of the institution on the global map through academic exploits.

To achieve this, the Professor of Agric Economics noted, would require the cooperation of the students and the dedication of the staff of the institution.

Afolabi who stated these on Tuesday at the college campus assured that he would give his all at achieving the best for the institution through openness and sincerity of purpose.

“By the grace of God, we shall in conjunction with the students, staff, the management and relevant stakeholders, strive to raise the bar, both physically and academically,” he further assured.

The provost said efforts would be geared towards ensuring that the institution always produces functional graduates that would help improve the country’s educational standards.

Afolabi implored the students and staff of the institution to always give peace a chance, adding that with dialogue from all sides when needed, issues would be resolved and more would be achieved for the benefit of all.

Meanwhile, the provost has commended the Osun State government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for its relentless efforts at ensuring that the college becomes one of the best in the country, assuring that the institution’s management would continue to justify the confidence reposed in it.

