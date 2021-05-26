Minna-Bida road construction: Presidential visitation panel appeals to Niger govt

An appeal has been made to the Niger State government to hasten the completion of at least, Minna to Gidan Kwano main Campus of the Federal University of Technology, Minna along Minna-Bida highway with the view of making life comfortable for the Institution and other communities along the road.

Chairman, Presidential visitation panel to FUT, Minna, Prof. Nicholas Agiobi Damachi, stated this when the panel paid a courtesy call to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State at the Government House, Minna.

Prof. Damachi stated further that it was the federal government and the university community’s hope that the state government will continue to give her unflinching support to the university.

In his response, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, informed the visitors that, the delay in completion of the Minna-Bida road was to ensure that high-quality job was effected on the road.

“We are doing quality work on the road so that it will outlive us. We want the road that will last for at least 40 – 50 years,” said the governor.

He noted that the state government has always been having a cordial working relationship with the university, saying, “with the Presidential visitation panel in place, there is hope that our university education standard would be safe from falling and would no doubt be able to compete favourably with its counterparts around the global community if the panel do her work with the seriousness it deserved.”

