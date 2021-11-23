Our abductors fed us with raw cassava, maize for two weeks ― Victim

A 200-level student of the Federal University of Surveying, Oyo State who simply gave his name as Bolu has narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors after spending two weeks in their captives with his brother.

Bolu and his brother who spent two weeks with the kidnappers were abducted in Akure, the Ondo State capital said the kidnappers took them to Ekiti state before moving them to Kogi state and Kwara state before they regained their freedom.

According to him, the kidnappers who dressed in Army uniform had a patrol van parked by the road, disclosing six people including a newly married couple were abducted in the commercial vehicle.

According to him, “Two weeks ago, we were returning from Lagos State. As we got to Akure, we ran into a checkpoint mounted by soldiers. They checked our vehicle and asked us to stay inside our car. After some minutes, they said we should follow them to the barracks. They also took other people in six vehicles.

“A man that was coming to Akure with his new wife was also kidnapped. They diverted us to Ekiti and from there to Kwara State. We spent two weeks with them inside the forest. We paid ransom before we were released.

“We stopped at Oyin in Ekiti and trekked to Kabba in Kogi State. From Kabba, they put us in a car and took us to Kwara State. We didn’t know where we were. We drank water from the stream and any available water. We only ate raw cassava and maize.

“They beat us and threatened to kill us. We were moved from one place to another inside the forest. I don’t understand their language but their hair was different from ours. They were dressed in full Army uniform. They even have an Army van parked by the roadside.

“It was one of our brothers that brought cash. They refused payment through bank transfer. They collected the ransom in Kwara State.

It was one of them that told us we were at Omu Aran in Kwara State after we were released. He gave us 1500 to board a vehicle.

“Government should do something about insecurity. A lot of people were killed. I have not gone to the police state since we have paid the ransom. My brother just left the hospital.”

