Osun: PDP rejects Tribunal Judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal, which, it said, seeks to nullify the mandate freely given to it and Governor Ademola Adeleke by the people of the State in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

In a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary reacting to the judgement, the Party described the decision of the Tribunal as contrary to the will of the people of Osun State, “which was expressed by the overwhelming votes cast for our Party and Candidate at the election.”

The main opposition party added: “July 16, 2022, Governorship election in Osun State was adjudged by Local and International Observers to be free, fair, transparent and won by the PDP and our Candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke in confirmation of the wishes and aspiration of the people.

“The will of Osun State’s people as expressed by electing Governor Adeleke must be respected. As a law-abiding Party, the PDP will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of our Party.”

The PDP charged the people of Osun State to be calm, remain alert, and continue to support Governor Adeleke “as we restate our confidence in the Institution of the Judiciary to dispense justice in this matter at the Appellate Court.”