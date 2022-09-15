Osun PDP accuses APC, Oyetola of planning to move tribunal sitting to Abuja to scuttle Adeleke’s victory

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to have within one week, declared the state as unsafe to actualize its plan of moving the sitting of the tribunal to Abuja against Adeleke’s victory.

The PDP spokesperson, Mr Oladele Bamiji who made the accusation in a statement in Osogbo, alleged that both the APC and the governor had “resorted to media trial regarding their petition against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship poll.”

The statement stressed that it was unfortunate that, APC has falsified election analysis by paid agents masquerading as election observers.

According to him, “Media trial is an insult to the judiciary that has demonstrated readiness to discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour.”

“For us as a law-abiding party, we reiterate our respect for the judiciary and have faith in it pushing back any devilish attempt to deny the people their rights to decide who leads them.”

“We, therefore, charge Osun people to be on guard and be prepared to resist any plot by the APC to make a mess of our democracy with its incessant culture of stealing mandate.

In his reaction to the accusation, Special Adviser to Osun APC chairman on Media, Kola Olabisi said, “It will profit the Osun State PDP better if its handlers can learn how not to dissipate their energy on frivolous daily composition writings in order to whip up the sentiment to shield their pyrrhic victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.”

He queried, “Where is the media trial that the absolutely confused PDP is accusing the Osun APC of? The APC is a product of the rules of law of which no amount of provocation from any political irritant would make it resort to self-help.”

Olabisi finally submitted that PDP was no longer comfortable since its antics had been exposed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Osun PDP accuses APC, Oyetola of planning to move tribunal sitting to Abuja to scuttle Adeleke’s victory