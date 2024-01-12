The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, has called on governments at all levels to prioritize adequate funding for institutions and universities created in the country.

Speaking to newsmen in his office, the Professor of Industrial Chemistry noted that the country needs more universities due to its increasing population, but funding for these institutions has consistently been a problem.

He stated that during his almost five years as the VC, the institution has achieved significant success in education and entrepreneurship. Graduates from the university are making strides in their respective careers.

Olanipekun expressed, “As I speak, we don’t have enough tertiary institutions in the country to accommodate the teeming applicants seeking university education. Looking at the available statistics, less than 10 percent of students writing UTME yearly are fortunate to secure admission into the available ones.”

“I think establishing universities is good, but funding them is a crucial issue. This has been a recurring problem leading to conflicts between the government and staff unions. The government needs to address this seriously. Other challenges faced by Nigerian universities include inadequate on-campus accommodation for students.”

“It would be ideal to have almost all students residing on campus. While having more universities is not a problem, they must be well-funded. Governments must make conscious efforts to fund education, especially at the tertiary level.”

Regarding entrepreneurship for undergraduates, Olanipekun emphasized, “I don’t subscribe to the idea of graduates solely seeking white-collar jobs. Times have changed, and it’s not just the certificate that puts food on the table. After graduation, one can pursue other ventures to become an employer.”

“To bridge this gap, our university has a robust entrepreneurship study center. Every student is required to learn at least one skill before graduation. We have various activities to make them self-reliant. Tetfund has provided the necessary funds to equip the center.”

“Concerning food security, it must be taken seriously. The Senate has decided that all students should take agriculture as a compulsory course. This is aimed at ensuring they have some knowledge of agriculture. The curriculum is being developed by the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and will be rolled out soon.”

“In terms of entrepreneurship, we are ensuring that all our graduates master at least one skill before leaving the university. The university is ready to support them in setting up their businesses after graduation. It is compulsory for all students, including medical students, to learn a skill depending on their time. Some may even learn two or more.”

The VC highlighted that the state-owned university has, in recent years, conducted successful cutting-edge research in line with the institution’s vision of contributing to society’s development.