Chairman, the Federation of State Gaming Regulation of Nigeria, Mr Basir Are, has said that the scheduled “Africa Gaming Expo” (AGE), LAGOS 2024, is put together to discuss and examine the regulatory frameworks, emerging trends, challenges, opportunities, and prospects in the Africa Gaming Market, adding that the first-ever conference would serve as a point of convergence and confluence for key players in the industry across the world.

Are, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, made this known on Friday at a press conference held in Victoria Island, Lagos, pointing out that the Gaming Industry had not only become a major economic activity but also a strong thrust in the financial technology (FINTECH) evolution globally.

He said that the themed: “Exploring the Future of Africa’s Gaming Market: Emerging Trends, Prospects and Opportunities,” scheduled to hold in Lagos from March 12th to 15th, 2024, and promoted by Africa Gaming Expo Limited and endorsed by The Federal Ministry of Tourism of Nigeria, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Botswana Gambling Authority, Ghana Gaming Commission, National Gambling Board of South Africa, among others, was conceived as a pivotal gathering that portends to foster and strengthen collaboration among leading stakeholders in the global gaming community.

This was just as Are disclosed that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Chief Host, would deliver the keynote address at the conference, which would feature participants drawn from Africa and globally would further propel vertical and horizontal synergy through the exchange of ideas and peer reviews among Industry experts, leaders, and stakeholders within Africa and the Global Market and also address some of the thorny operational concerns faced by operators across Africa as part of its objectives.

“The Expo is an impactful event that presents networking opportunities to gaming stakeholders,” he said.

Speaking further, Are said the Expo which would feature an Award Ceremony, among others would equally feature panel discussions, and insights on topics such as Regulations, Responsible Gaming, Market Trends, Customer Behavior, the Impact of Technology, Emerging Trends, Social Impact, and Compliance Challenges amongst other prevalent issues in the industry from array of speakers who were highly experienced industry experts in gaming and technology from Malta, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, South

Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria.

“This inaugural edition of the Expo is coming at a time when the gaming sector in Africa is facing exponential growth. It will be a veritable avenue for industry leaders, regulators, stakeholders from allied industries, and interested participants to discuss how to sustain the growth and ultimately seek options to develop and export African gaming platforms globally,” he said.

On the challenges facing the industry, Are said it was two prongs both on the sides of the operators and the regulators, listing them to include multiple taxation and multiple licencing, as well as the issue of gaming standards.

He said the stakeholders in the industry was resolved to ensure that Africa did not become a dumping ground for gaming machines and gaming products.

“So we want to make sure among the regulators across the continent, we have standardization in terms of gaming equipment.

“Additionally, we also want to have a kind of reciprocity enforcement to deal with illegal operators in the continent. When we have reciprocity enforcement and agreement among regulators on the continent, we would be able to enforce law efficiently.

“And that will also help us curb underage gambling and improve responsible gambling also. Those are two issues: one is underage gambling and the other is responsible gambling,” Are said.

Also speaking, Project Coordinator, Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) Lagos 2024, Mrs. Adenike Oyebamiji, said the Expo was put in place to bring together different industries to touch point on issues that are operating in the industry.

