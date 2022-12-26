Niger govt to revamp state-owned media outfits

The Niger State government has expressed the determination to revamp the state-owned Media outfit to Catch up with the trends of Media digitisation in the country.

The Hon. Commissioner for information and strategies, Dr Emmanuel Musa Umar gave the promise during a visit to Voice of Nigeria’s North Central zonal Office in Minna the state capital.

The Commissioner says “Our main goal in the state presently is to upgrade the State Television, Radio Stations and state-owned Newspaper (Newsline) from their present situation”.

He noted that most of the facilities especially in the radio station( Radio Niger) and the print media( Newsline Newspaper) were analogue and need to catch up with modern technology

He stated further that plans were underway by the government to upgrade and convert the state radio booster stations across the State to functional FM stations.

“The establishment of the FM stations will boost information dissemination to the rural communities in the State”.

While commending the state government for approving broadcast in fulfulde language for the larger population of Fulani ethnic groups across the state, the state stressing that “Fulani ethnic group were among the largest ethnic groups scattered across the state, hence the duty of the state government to always reach out to them in a Language they will better comprehend”.

The Commissioner who was impressed with the services of Voice of Nigeria which broadcast in eight (8) Languages of English, French, Arabic, Swahili, as well as Hausa, Fulfulde, Yoruba And Igbo Languages, mentioned that the state government will henceforth partner with the Voice of Nigeria( VON) as part of its ongoing plans in revamping the media sector in the state.