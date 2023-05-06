Osun State Government has dismissed the insinuation doing the rounds that Senator Ademola Adeleke-led administration would demote workers and plan to be paying them half salaries.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who described the insinuation as untrue and outright falsehood in a statement in Osogbo remarked that,” we affirm that the Osun State Government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has not and will not demote any worker. There is also no plan to introduce half salary. ”

“Additionally, we declare that the content of the said story and all the references to a supposed worker are mere fabrications to undermine the very strong bond between Governor Adeleke and Osun workers, both in the formal and the informal sector.”

“The bond of partnership between this administration and the workers was further cemented at the May 1st workers day celebration where labour leaders praised the extraordinary commitment of Governor Adeleke to workers’ welfare.

“The May Day event also saw confirmation by all stakeholders that Governor Adeleke was the first Governor in Osun state to have workers’ welfare as the first item on his governance agenda.

“Members of the public and the labour movement also acknowledged that the present administration has been clearing the mess and the evil fallouts of years of maladministration by the APC in Osun state. Part of that acclaimed step is the template adopted to clear years of half salary and pensions owed Osun workers.

“It is, therefore, a failed hatchet job by the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) to allege that a solution provider, a workers’ governor and a performing leader of a people’s’ government is planning any anti-labour agenda

“Let us remind the sponsors of fake news that the Adeleke administration inherited over N400 billion debt from the previous administration, a very low allocation from the federation account, a demoralized public service, vastly looted public facilities, a very deep state infrastructure deficit and a disillusioned citizenry due to a government of deceit under the former Governor.

“Governor Adeleke has since been working round the clock to restore public confidence in government, to bridge the infrastructural gap, to clear backlogs of salaries owed to workers, to rebuild the public service, to sanitize public finance, and to digitalise Osun economy.

“Osun people rewarded the Governor by massively voting for PDP in all recent federal and state elections. And across Osun state, citizens are undergoing intense prayers for the validation, confirmation, prevalence and sustenance of their governorship choice by the Supreme Court.

“The prayer of Osun voters is that good governance they are enjoying and the Peoples Governor they voted for will continue in office by God, man and the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court.





“We therefore urge members of the public to ignore the fake news about demotion of workers and re-introduction of half salaries. Governor Adeleke is an apostle of good governance and grassroots development who upholds workers’ rights and aspirations of Osun people, he submitted.

