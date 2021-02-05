Osun gov releases N708m to pensioners

A total sum of Seven Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N708,000,000) has been released by the Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to offset pension arrears of retired officers of the state civil service.

The state Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

The statement explained that the sum of Five Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N 508,000,000) of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants, while an additional sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N 150,000,000) was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.

He stressed that an additional Fifty Million naira (N50,000,000) was approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

The statement also added that the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, however, assured all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be made to always give their welfare the priority it deserved.

