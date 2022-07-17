Osun election: IGP lauds security forces, electorates for successful poll

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, on Sunday, commended the nation’s security Forces particularly, the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the electorates of Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the IGP applauds the massive deployment of Police Operatives, Specialized Units, and other human and operational assets including 3 Helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the 3 Senatorial Districts, 4 adequately manned gunboats for the riverine areas, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) which enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral issues.”

It added that “the IGP appreciates the electorates in Osun State as well as critical stakeholders for their role in collectively maintaining decorum and cooperating with law enforcement agencies, noting that the professionalism displayed by officers deployed for the election equally helped to garner trust, and ultimately led to the success of the process, while similarly assuring that the Force is continuously improving on its election security mandate for a top-notch 2023 General Elections.

“He urged Nigerians to toe the line of peaceful conduct in subsequent elections most especially the forthcoming General Elections and assured all citizens of improved election security management during any electioneering processes even

He called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly electorates and political actors, to accord necessary support to the Police and other security agencies in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and general security and safety of our dear nation”.

