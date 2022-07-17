Oyo Reps aspirant, Abidikugu congratulates Adeleke, applauds INEC

A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was also an aspirant for Ibadan South East/North East federal constituency, Dr Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu has congratulated the governor-elect under the platform of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke for emerging winner of the Osun State governorship poll.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner of the Osun governorship election.

Congratulating Adeleke in a statement on Sunday, Abidikugu, who is a Nigerian UK-based consultant psychiatrist said Adeleke’s victory shows that the power belongs to the electorate.

While describing the election of Adeleke as the affirmation of Osun people’s will, Abidikugu called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders with the interest of the people at heart as Osun people did for Adeleke.

He maintained that the electorate across the 30 local government areas of the state have spoken loudly and clearly in their choice of Adeleke as the next governor.

“I congratulate the governor-elect under the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election.

“The people of Osun State have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity, and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.

“Let me also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demonstrating true independence as required by the laws of our land and for improving on the logistics and conduct of the election.

“The most significant aspect of this victory is the peaceful outcome of the election as Osun people conducted themselves responsibly by ensuring that the election was devoid of violence.

“INEC truly shows that it can sustain the electoral reforms which started in the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election. These reforms have ensured peaceful, fair, and credible conduct of the election, which gave the people the freedom to elect their preferred candidate.





“As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment to rescue Nigeria and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general election victoriously.”