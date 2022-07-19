Osun election: Asiri Eniba not our member — NURTW

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has stated that one Kazeem Oyewole, popularly known as Asiri Enibi is not a registered member of the union in Osun State.

It will be recalled that soldiers drafted to Osun State to maintain peace and order during the just concluded governorship election in Osogbo, arrested one Kazeem Oyewole, who claimed to be a member of the union in the state.

But reacting to the incident, President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, condemned the action of the said man, stating that Oyewole was not a member of the union but one of the people causing problems for the union in the state by forming alliance with some people outside Osun State to introduce park management committee to Osun State.

Alhaji Baruwa explained that NURTW has nothing to do with the arrested man, just as he accused him of attempt to destabilise the activities of the union in Osun State.

The president commended members of the union in Ekiti and Osun states for their commitment towards the success recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the just concluded gubernatorial elections in the two states.

NURTW, he said, will continue to collaborate with INEC during elections to ease logistics and transportation problems.

He warned members of the union to desist from any activity that can tarnish the image of the union, stating that the NURTW would not hesitate to punish any member engaging in activities that could tarnish the image of the union.