Osun Assembly imposes six-month jail or N20,000 fine for public road skating

The Osun State House of Assembly has resolved to impose a six-month prison term or a fine of ₦20,000 for individuals caught skating on public roads or sidewalks in the state.

The lawmakers, who reached the resolution during deliberations on the Osun State Skating Restriction Bill 2025 on Tuesday, stated that the law, once passed, would empower citizens to apprehend anyone found skating on public roads and hand them over to the police.

According to Mr. Adewale Egbedun, Chairman of the Committee and Speaker of the Assembly, who spoke during plenary, roller skating is considered an indoor activity and should therefore be restricted to indoor spaces.

He maintained that “anybody who skates or uses roller skates on public roads or sidewalks shall be guilty of an offence and liable, upon conviction, to imprisonment for a term not less than six months, or an alternative sentence of a fine not less than ₦250,000, or both.”

The Speaker added that the law would grant concurrent jurisdiction to both magistrates’ courts and high courts in the state to adjudicate such offences.

The Assembly has adjourned sitting to Monday, May 12.

