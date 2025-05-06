Common cold, leading trigger of asthma — Health expert

Head of the Pulmonary Unit at the University College Hospital, Dr. Olumide Sogaolu, has stated that the common cold, not pneumonia, is the leading cause of asthma globally.

He also said that it is a myth that using asthma inhalers indicates how severe the illness is.

Sogaolu, speaking at the 2025 World Asthma Day celebration by the Pulmonary Unit at the University College Hospital in collaboration with the hospital’s Asthma Club, said upper tract infections are the number one trigger of asthma worldwide, and their treatment will prevent the infection from reaching the chest and triggering an asthmatic attack.

According to him, inhalers are actually meant to ensure the proper delivery of asthma medicine into the lungs, where it is required, and to provide prompt support for the breathing mechanism.

Dr. Sogaolu stated that asthma can develop at any age but more often starts in early childhood, causing many to experience asthmatic symptoms including cough, chest tightness, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. These can be triggered by smoke, dust, industrial pollution, pollens, cockroaches, and weather changes.

He declared that asthma shouldn’t be a reason for absenteeism at school or the workplace, or an excuse for redeployment to remote areas by the National Youth Service Corps, because effective inhaler medications for asthma are available.

“Asthma has no cure per se, but it can be well controlled throughout life. The key thing is education. Asthmatics must know their triggers and how to avoid them,” he added.

Deputy Director of Pharmaceutical Services at UCH, Ibadan, Mrs. Miriam Kayode-Edward, urged all asthmatics to enroll in the National Health Insurance Scheme to ensure their hospital visits and medications are covered.

She said generic brands of asthma medication are safe, and patients shouldn’t insist on buying branded versions, which may increase their chances of patronizing fake and substandard asthma medicines.

Dr. Emmanuel Adesokan, a consultant pulmonologist at UCH, Ibadan, said inhaler medications are the best and most appropriate for asthma control because they go directly to the lungs, exactly where they are needed and at the correct dose.

According to him, asthma medications in tablet form are less effective and can cause many side effects because the drug first goes into the stomach, gets dissolved, enters the bloodstream, and travels throughout the body before reaching the lungs to achieve its intended effect.

