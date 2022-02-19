Osun APC guber primary: Large turnout in Osogbo, Odeomu as Senator Ajibola Bashir, Aregbesola, Badmus preach peace

Accreditation of voters for the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election commenced in Osogbo, Osun State capital at 8.00 am on Saturday amidst tight security.

Members of the party who queued in an orderly manner in their different lines were well coordinated by electoral officers on the ground.

At ward 7, Alagbaa. and ward, 1 of Laaro School, in Osogbo, the accreditation exercise was hitch-free and decorum was also observed by voters.

In an interview with the commissioner for Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus at Apoun Ward 3, said he was happy with the turnout which is very impressive and “you will agree with me that even as at 9 am today, all the different voting centres have been filled up, and people have been doing their accreditation.”

“As I speak to you, I have also done my accreditation this morning and you will agree with me that this is what we can say is the beauty of democracy. You will see people willingly and even despite the sun, they are out here to exercise their rights.”

“So, I’m happy that the future is bright and I’m happy that democracy is here to stay and I’m happy here that Governor Gboyega Oyetola has shown his magnanimity in terms of the responsibility upon him which is service to all and you would agree with me that there’s peace and everybody is exercising their rights.”

“So, it is a good thing for us in the State of Osun and Nigeria in general, that democracy is here to stay.”

When asked whether he had confidence that his candidate would eventually emerge, he said, ” I am very confident about my aspirant because of all the good works he has done, there’s no gainsaying and you will see that the people are even out here to come and show this and by the end of the day.

“In the result, you will see that it is very glaring and it’s something that people know what they want. Even spectators that are not even part of our party are also very happy with the actions and steps of Mr Governor.

“I am happy to be part of his team and I’m happy to be part of this success story. I am also over-impressed, if you would say that we have this number of Security personnel in the state, I’ll say it’s a lie. At least, over here you will count 10 police officers in this ward they are doing this exercise. So, in terms of Security, everywhere is cool and calm.”

Also, Senator Ajibola Basiru representing Osun Central while speaking at Alaagba ward 7, Osogbo said,

“So far, I am impressed with the turnout for the exercise.

” From what you have seen yourself, have you not seen that people are happy to participate in this exercise? This is the third ward I have been aside doing accreditation in my ward. I have been toward 10 and now in Ward 9 and we have seen people ready and willing to vote everything so far has been very peaceful and it is contrary to the impression that some people have given that there will be atmosphere of violence and I believe that at the end of the day, the person that enjoys the most support of our party members will emerge and you see the beauty of direct primary.”

“I only appeal to those that would lose to accept in the spirit of democracy, unity, cohesion and development of our party to accept that in good faith and ensure that we join hands together to ensure the success of our party in the July election.”

In Odeomu of Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state, the exercise went on peacefully as at the time of filing in this report.

Meanwhile, Minister of Interior Mr Rauf Aregbesola appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to prevent violence and thuggery in the ongoing governorship primary.

He instructed women to lead the voting process to prevent attacks by thugs during the exercise.

Aregbesola, in a statement, appealed to members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully.

According to him: “This electoral cycle is a two-staged process. The first is intra-party, meaning that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will democratically nominate its candidate. The second stage, inter-party, will take place in a state-wide election sometime in July, God willing.

“I am appealing to all our party members to participate but peacefully in the primary election taking place today. They should avoid any form of violence, brigandage and disorderliness.

“Our party members, especially our supporters, should be resolute to cast their vote, not to be intimidated and scared away.

“But they should portray themselves and the party in the best form in comportment, organisation and promotion of societal peace and tranquillity.

“I am also appealing to our members to push out the women and let them lead the process by coming out decently and peacefully.

“This is to demonstrate the customary dignity of women as matriarchs, mothers, wives and daughters, which confers on them the special protection status from violent attacks from thugs and hoodlums.

Our overall objective is to have a transparent, free, fair and peaceful election.

“You should know that we are first a community of humans before we are a political community. Our peaceful coexistence, therefore, supersedes every other activity.”