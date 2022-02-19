Court reserves judgement on Anambra APC congresses February 23

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State Capital, has fixed February 23, 2022, for the determination of a suit challenging the state All Progressive Congress (APC) Congresses, which held last month.

About 18 former chairmen of Anambra State APC, had gone to court seeking a declaration that their tenures as local government chairmen of the party still subsist.

In suit no: 2022 A/3/2022 led by Mr Emeka Ibe, the former Caretaker Chairmen and Ward Representatives challenged the validity of the party’s congress in January when their tenure had not ended.

The Senator Andy Uba-led group, backed by the national body, conducted the State APC congress in January, which produced Chief Basil Ejidike as the state chairman.

Appellants, through their Counsel, Barrister Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, on Friday in a motion, urged the Court to nullify the just concluded APC Anambra State Congresses for contempt of court and for other reasons as the Court might deem fit.

Ikwueto prayed the Court to nullify the Anambra State APC Congresses that produce Chief Basil Ejidike and others and reinstall the Caretaker Committee members to complete their tenure.

He further argued that the Caretaker Committee members, in context known as the Appellants, were assured that they would act for four years, though it was not written, nor was there any material evidence.

He, therefore, challenged the Respondents to present any iota of evidence that says otherwise regarding the tenure system of the Appellants.

“Based on the points of law having deposited herein, which are cogent reasons for the nullification of the Congresses, I urge the Court to do justice to the suit and nullify the Anambra State APC Congresses and reinstate the Appellants,” Ikwueto said.

Objecting to the motion, the Counsel to the Respondents, Onyekachi Ikpeazu, SAN, asked the Court to discountenance Ikwueto’s application and maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ikpeazu reminded the Court of the enormous constitutional powers of the NEC to empower, create, elect and appoint any committee as the case may be.

He noted that since December 2020, the National Executive Council of APC dissolved the Adams Oshiomhole National Working Committee to Polling Unit level and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are very much aware.

He queried why the Appellants did not challenge the NEC decisions in any court of competent jurisdiction since.

According to him, two years after, they inordinately approached the Court after all other states in Nigeria had conducted their Congresses last year, though Anambra State Congresses were shifted to this year due to the last Gubernatorial Election.

Ikpeazu argued that there were many fundamentally fatal flaws in the case of the Appellants, which rested the basis for its dismissal.

After carefully listening to the arguments from both lawyers, the judge dismissed the application of the Appellants seeking to nullify the Anambra State APC Congresses and called for a full trial.

He said the case was pending the determination of the substantive suit and adjourned the case to February 23, 2022, for judgment.

