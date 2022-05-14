Osun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biased

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State contesting for Ede Federal Constituency, Muslihudeen Adekilekun Tijani, at the weekend defected to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) over alleged imposition of candidates on political contestants.

Adekilekun who frowned at the development while speaking with newsmen in Ede, his country home, pointed out that fairness and equity are lacking in the APC circle.

According to him, “APC has never for once conducted a primary election to choose candidates as demanded by

the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Instead, the party leaders prefer to impose their “anointed candidate” on others in the name of consensus.”

“I decided to leave APC because of the refusal of the leadership to give a level playing ground to all aspirants as well as the imposition of candidates on political aspirants.”

“APC, particularly in Edeland, operates like a cult. It has become a party that encourages bribery over loyalty, prefers godfatherism to popularity/acceptability, honours and lords newcomers over faithful members and goes for manipulation instead of integrity.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“The party, over the years, has always welcomed and positioned people of questionable character, whose traits are contrary to her principles of equity and fairness. Since it is now as clear as daylight that the leadership of the party in Edeland are hell-bent on denying me the opportunity to offer a quality representation to my esteemed constituency, I was left with no option but to seek an alternative political party where I will have the opportunity to prove my mettle against their anointed candidate in the general election.”

Adekilekun who further accused the screening committee of bias maintained that “keeping the result of exercise and announcement of an anointed candidate by the leadership of the party always is “embarrassing and disgusting.”

He, however, argued he had not benefited anything despite his donations and contributions to the party since years past.

While affirming that, he had a formidable structure to outsmart APC and PDP in the forthcoming contest for the position, he said, he was pulling out his structure built with Adekilekun’s name and his political supporters are leaving the party with him.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Osun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biased

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Osun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biased