Osun Amotekun Corps announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in Iwaro Community, Ilesa, Osun State, for allegedly stealing electrical transformer wires.

The commander of Osun Amotekun, Brig Gen Bashir Adewinmbi, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, 19th September, 2023.

He added that the suspect was caught in the act on Monday at 4:00 a.m.

“A young man, Abiodun Timileyin, 24, was arrested by operatives of Amotekun, in the early hours of Monday after he was spotted by residents stealing feeder pillar cables inside a transformer.

“The residents alerted operatives of Amotekun from Ilesa Area Command to the crime and our officers swiftly swung into action and arrested the suspect during the act.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the act and he had been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), with exhibits, for further investigation and prosecution.”





Also, Adewinmbi stated that two alleged motorbike thieves were apprehended by local hunters on Thursday in Ede’s Aisu neighborhood and turned over to the Amotekun Corps.

The corps commander claimed that the suspects fed a commercial rider sedative-laced beef jerky (kilishi), and after he fell asleep, they stole his motorcycle.

He claimed that the suspects’ good fortune was against them since local hunters who recognised the motorcycle stopped them and inquired about the owner’s whereabouts.

Adewinmbi applauded the local hunters for arresting the suspects, whom he said specialised in stealing motorcycles in Ede town, calling on commercial motorcyclists and residents to always be careful of strangers offering them gifts or food.

He said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and prosecution (NAN)

