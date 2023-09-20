Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stated that the state government will soon enact a law pronouncing death penalty on anyone caught engaging in cult activities

He made this known during a meeting with Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu, Ogun.

Abiodun expressed despair at the willful killing of people and the disruption of Sagamu’s tranquillity.

He issued a warning that the state would not stand by if devious individuals provoked unrest in any region of the country.

He felt compassion for the upright and law-abiding Sagamu residents, the mentioned paramount monarch, and all others who had lost loved ones.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring any person directly, indirectly or remotely responsible for these occurrences to book.

” I have discussed with the Attorney General perhaps it is our disposition that allows for these occurrences of heinous crimes.

“It is within my powers as the governor of this state to pronounce the death penalty on people and we are going to ensure that we enact that because when people appreciate and understand the consequences of their behaviours, perhaps they will begin to have a rethink,” he said.

Abiodun noted that he had called on the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the State Security Service (DSS), the Commander of the Civil Defence, AMOTEKUN Commander to relocate to Sagamu for this purpose.

“We will rely on our traditional rulers because they are the closest to the grassroots, for all the intelligence support because these people are not spirits. They live within us, they are tenants in our houses.





“The last time I came here, I said we will demolish any house where we arrest anybody connected to either cultism or kidnapping.

“I am now pronouncing that we will no longer refer to these people as cultists or any other name. We are pronouncing them as murderers and we will mete out punishments that are deserving to murderers,” he warned.

He said his government was committed to the development and prosperity of the state, and no one would be allowed to draw the state backwards.

Oba Ajayi decried the incessant destruction of lives and properties in the town, saying the needed development would not come to the town when people continue to cause havoc through criminal activities.

He requested for mobile police and military formations in the area for proper maintenance of law and order. (NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE