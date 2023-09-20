The Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has condemned in its strongest term the alleged killing of a joint security operatives team in Ehime Mbano LGA on Tuesday.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Wednesday by the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Comrade Ikenna Onuoha said that the body also called on Hope Uzodinma to immediately address these prevalent security challenges in the state and plays down on politics for now.

He said: “We received the news of the incident against a joint security taskforce team who were in two security vans on their routine surveillance along Umualumaku Community in Ehime Mbano LGA with utter consternation”.

He said: “no fewer than eight security agents comprising Military, Police and Civil Defence Corps were reportedly set ablaze alongside, their utility vehicles by yet-to-be-identified armed gunmen.”

The body observed that the State in the last three years has turned to a theatre of war and bloodbath adding that painfully, on daily basis, Imo people are awash with news of ambushing and killing of security operatives and innocent Imo citizens by gunmen yet to be ascertained.

According to him, while their campaign council sympathised with families of the alleged slain security operatives, the council therefore urged the state government to as a matter of urgency address the lingering insecurity menace ravaging the entire state and as well, desist from politicizing issues that require urgent attention.

The body called on the federal government to intervene and show more empathy with the victims.

