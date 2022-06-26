Osun 2022: Vote for someone with proven track record as governor — Ogunbiyi

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Accord Party candidate in the July 16 Osun State governorship election, has called on the electorate in the state to vote for someone with a proven track record of achievements so that the state can get better.

Ogunbiyi said this while playing host to some community leaders over the weekend.

According to him, the quality of the person elected as governor would determine the quality of the life of the people.

He said, “No one can give what he lacks. If we elect a governor who has not grown any business before, it will be impossible for him to grow our economy. If we elect a governor who is frivolous, he will not take matters that concern us seriously. If we elect an unimaginative person, he will leave us stranded. If we elect an illiterate as governor, he will destroy our education system. So, this election is not just about parties, it is about our future as a people. We must therefore elect a governor that represents the future that we want.

“I am bold to tell you that I, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, represent the future of Osun State. I have done quite a number of great things in my life and I know that if given the opportunity, I will do much more for the people.”

While reeling out his plans to improve the economy, education, healthcare delivery and agriculture in the state, Ogunbiyi said the electorate should avoid selling their votes as doing so would result in the people being tied down for four years.

“Why should anyone offer you money for your votes? A person who offers money for your vote is already telling you not to expect anything from him should you vote for him.

“The office of the governor does not change anyone; it only brings out the real person. So, if a person buys your vote, the probability that he will loot the treasury is high because people of integrity would not buy votes.

“If a candidate has been in government in the last 12 years and has not changed our lives, it is unlikely that he can change our lives if given four more years.

“If a candidate takes dancing as his business, that is who he is, the office will not change him.

“So, when it comes to choosing our governor, we should be careful and choose the right person so that we don’t trade away our future.

“Leading a state is a serious business and we should only elect those who are serious to lead our state. We need someone who will study and prepare so that he will understand the issues better than anyone else on their team. And we need someone, with superb judgment, not those who will engage in trials.

“It is important that we get it right this time. We cannot afford to wait four more years before we do the right thing,” he said.