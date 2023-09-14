The Deputy Governorship candidate of Accord party, Raphael Olamife, has said that the party would make workers welfare, unity and development priority if elected in the November 11 Governorship election in the state.

Olamife made the promise while meeting with critical stakeholders in Kabba, Western Senatorial district of the state on Thursday.

The visit of Hon. Olamife was part of the consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of the November Governorship election.

“My principal, Vice Admiral Jubril Usman and I have identified critical areas to be focused on which are the welfare of the people including prompt payment of salaries and pensions.”

He assured that the contribution of workers to the growth of the economy would be recognized, assuring that the dignity of workers will be made a priority.

Olamife described the Accord Party as the best alternative for the people of Kogi State, adding that the issues of unity and sense of belonging would be made a priority.

Olamife assured that farmers, market women, artisans would occupy the administration’s priority, insisting that if elected, the state will witness good governance.

He urged the people to make a critical assessment of their lives now and before, pointing out that the November Governorship election would remain a defining moment for the people of the state, urging them to vote wisely.

While describing the Accord Party Governorship Candidate, Jibrin Usman as most qualified amongst the candidates, Olamife said the election should be about capacity, competence and experience all of which he possessed.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kabba/Bunu Accord Party, Dr. Silvanus Mishael had expressed appreciation for Admiral Jubril Usman for founding one the Owe sons got for the position of Deputy Governorship candidate and promised that members of the party in the entire Oweland would ensure that the party carries the day in the November 11 election.

“Going by the programmes presented by candidates of other parties that have visited the Western Senatorial district so far, Accord party stands out adding that the party has demonstrated love for Okunland,and should be rewarded through the ballot in November,” he said.





