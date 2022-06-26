A report released by the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has revealed that Ansaru terrorists have banned political activities in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday night.

According to the statement, “A disturbing scenario is the banning of all political activities in many communities in Damari (Kazage Ward). Politicians from these communities have to go to the neighbouring communities before they hold political meetings.

“Also, this week an okada rider who lives in Unguwar Makera of Kazage Ward was seen with a sticker of one of the candidates vying for the Kaduna State House of Assembly and he was thoroughly beaten by the Ansaru.

“To this end, people in these communities are now disenchanted and frustrated about participating in political activities because of threats from the terrorists.

“We don’t know how the coming elections will take place in those areas because of the presence of Ansaru. Even during the last local government election, elections did not hold in these areas due to the escalating insecurity.

“It was for these reasons that election results were declared inconclusive and a sole administrator was appointed to oversee the affairs of the local government.

“In short, Ansaru are now in charge of many of the communities in the area and the group is expanding its occupation. They now call the shots and determine what is to be done in the villages they are dominating.”

The statement also disclosed that on Saturday, two members of the group will be tying the nuptial knots with two female locals and they have laid down some rules for their in-laws on how they want the wedding to be performed.

“They told the parents of the girls that after the wedding, they will take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than that is not in tandem with their beliefs and their convictions.”

It was against the backdrop that BEPU noted that locals who have joined the group are now afraid to live in the town because of the fear they could be arrested by the police or security agencies.

“BEPU also disclosed that the clarion call among the newly recruits is for the establishment of an Islamic state.

“The Ansaru and the newly recruits are of the belief that their numerical strength will help them to bring the present democratic government down.

“Presently the Ansaru are going round distributing memory cards to the locals which contain their beliefs and doctrine,” the statement concluded.