2023: Ogun NRM governorship candidate, Ogunronbi, announces actor, Femi Branch, as running mate

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Ogun State, Dr Tofunmi Ogunronbi, has announced a popular actor, Chief Femi Branch as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Tofunmi, popularly known as DTO, unveiled the Ogun-born actor on Friday in a press statement made available by Tofunmi Ogunronbi Campaign Organization (TOCO) to journalists.

Ogunronbi is the Managing Director and CEO of Brian De-Unicorn Group of Companies, a Managing Consulting firm and Oil & Gas Servicing Company with several units covering Oil & Gas Trading, Marine Logistics, Heavy Duty Lift & Civil Construction. He is a speaker, consultant and entrepreneur, who writes, counsels and speaks on Youth empowerment and Business Development.

The guber candidate, while urging the residents to work with them, stated that his intention to be the governor, under the umbrella of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), is to change the tide and establish a democratic renewal process that will be second to none in the state.

“Our aim is to make Ogun state the best State in Nigeria and indeed better than some West African countries.

“If elected, I set to produce a new trajectory for a visible measurable, enviable and rewardable welfare strategy with a solid security strategy that will make every indigene and indeed every inhabitant of Ogun to be safe and secured and make this transgenerational,” Ogunronbi maintained.

While explaining the reason behind his choice of running mate, he stressed that the actor would add more value to his candidacy, considering his vocal stance against bad governance and social injustice for which he is known by the many readers of his Poetry and his countless followers all over the world.

He added that his running mate has a clear understanding of the task ahead and the need to work with a co-visionary with a shared passion for the emancipation of the good people of the state.

According to the NRM flag bearer, the duo would deliver the state from decades of stagnation and bad governance, help her achieve her true potential and take her pride of place amongst other progressive and developed peoples of the world.

CFB, who was educationally and artistically moulded at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, is a native of Odosenbora Town in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he has been for the past thirty-two years, perfecting his craft as an Actor cum Filmmaker, Playwright and Poet.

Apart from winning countless Awards both professional and Community based, being celebrated by his colleagues as an Actor’s Actor (a true testimony to his mastery of the craft), He has starred in over two hundred and fifty productions mostly Films but also including Television Series and Stage Plays.

The statement, however, concluded that Chief Femi Branch is passionate about creating a niche for the coming generation, which is one of the key factors driving his mission to serve the good people of Ogun State.

