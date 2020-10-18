Osogbo post office burnt, hoodlums vandalize mall

The Post Office in Osogbo, Osun State got razed down by an inferno Saturday night.

The cause of the fire tragedy has not been disclosed by the authorities although it came shortly after an orgy of violence enveloped the town with a physical attack on the convoy of the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola by hoodlums.

The Post Office, located around M.D S area of the town went up in flames around 8’30 p.m. The old, colonial era building was comprehensively destroyed.

Those living around the place also vacated the area.

Also, on Saturday night, miscreants reportedly attacked a shopping mall at Fakunle area in the town looting multi million naira goods.

Eyewitnesses identified one of the looted shops there as Femtech where valuable items likes phones and laptops were carted away.

The police are yet to give updates on the two incidents.

