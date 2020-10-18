#EndSARS protest: Osun police boss condemns Oyetola’s attack, confirms two dead in the protest

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo

Osun State commissioner of Police, CP Undie Adie psc, has condemned the violent attack on the person/convoy of the Governor of the State, Adegboyega Oyetola, while addressing EndSARS protesters on Saturday evening.

The commissioner in a statement by the police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola Yemisi described the attack at barbaric and inhuman.

According the police boss, “the protesters, infiltrated by hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons such as stones, clubs, cutlasses, guns, etc, attacked the Governor, entourage and vehicular convoy.”

“The police escort attached to the Governor rescued the Governor back to Government House at Oke-Fia without harm.

Oyetola’s vehicle damaged during the attack.

“Information at the disposal of the command indicates that two persons are reported to have died in the pandemonium.”

“The Commissioner of Police appeals to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, please,” the statement reads.

